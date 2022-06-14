Finally, Delhi gets respite from heatwave after 12 days

After nearly 12 days of heatwave conditions, the capital city got some respite from the sweltering heat on Tuesday with the maximum temperature shedding several points to settle at 39.6 degrees Celsius (°C), the lowest it has been this June so far and, which, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, is normal for this time of the year.

Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, which was nearly four degrees lower Monday’s reading of 43.7°C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 31.2°C, three degrees above the normal temperature.

Heatwave conditions also abated after more than 12 consecutive days that saw parts of the city experiencing temperatures above 44°C. A heatwave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5°C above normal. On Tuesday, the temperature stayed below 44°C at all 11 weather stations in the capital. The highest reading, of 42.3°C, was recorded at Mayur Vihar weather station.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40°C on Wednesday while the minimum temperature may touch 31°C. Weather officials said a generally cloudy sky is expected on Wednesday with a possibility of very light rain and thundershower, towards afternoon or evening, accompanied by gusty winds that may touch a speed of up to 30-40km/hr.

“Under the influence of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely in Delhi till Wednesday. Subsequently, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall over Delhi and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and east Uttar Pradesh is expected between Thursday and Saturday,” the IMD said on Tuesday.

Mahesh Palawat, director at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said heatwave conditions were not reported from any part of the capital on Tuesday with the Safdarjung observatory registering the lowest maximum temperature for June this year. “Maximum temperature 39.6°C was the lowest for June this year. It’s for the first time that the maximum temperature went below 40 degrees. On Wednesday, we can see thunderstorms and isolated rain but the intensity may increase from Thursday,” said Palawat.

Meanwhile, the air quality deteriorated and entered the “poor” category on Tuesday with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 222. On Monday, the AQI was 200 in the “moderate” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said the AQI is expected to be in the “moderate” or “lower end of poor” category between Wednesday and Friday.