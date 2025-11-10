FIR against protesters for agitation at India Gate over pollution, street dogs ruling

A day after hundreds of men, women and children staged protests at India Gate against rising air pollution and the Supreme Court’s ruling on street dogs, the Delhi Police said on Monday that an FIR had been lodged against some of the protesters for violating police orders and disturbing law and order. Protesters hold placards in front of India Gate during a protest against air pollution in New Delhi on Sunday. (Reuters)

According to officials, the FIR has been registered against unknown persons under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger).

On Saturday, additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra had written to the protesters stating that the demonstration could not be allowed at India Gate due to security and traffic concerns and directing them to move to Jantar Mantar instead. However, on Sunday evening, environmentalists and other demonstrators gathered at India Gate to protest against the city’s pollution levels and the recent court ruling on street dogs.

There was heavy police deployment at India Gate, and clashes broke out as the police began detaining protesters and putting them in buses. Purported videos from the site show police personnel pushing men and women, with some elderly participants also being detained.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (New Delhi), said, “Approximately 60–80 people were detained from both protests. We only detained those who were blocking the Maan Singh Road. Some of the protesters had covered the entire road and were not allowing people and vehicles to pass. So, we had to detain them. The rest, who were inside India Gate, were directed to leave and removed. We didn’t detain them.”

Responding to questions about the heavy force used against protesters, Mahla said, “Despite directions and warnings, the protesters refused to leave the road. They were blocking traffic and disrupting law and order. Also, when we tried to remove them, they attacked our staff. Protesters were pulling our staff, scratching them, even biting. We increased force and forcefully removed them.” He added that most protesters at Maan Singh Road were led by Saurabh Bhardwaj.

On Monday, several protesters posted online that they had been served notices to appear before a magistrate for violating laws. Police confirmed the development and said that 12–15 protesters detained on Sunday night had refused to disclose their names and personal details. “In such cases, we have to issue them notices. They have been asked to appear before a magistrate and give their details there. Others, who shared their details, were released without any notice,” an officer said.

The police further stated that an FIR had been lodged against unknown persons for violating public order. “The FIR is against protesters who instigated others and blocked the Maan Singh Road,” another officer added.