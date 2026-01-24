Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered a first information report (FIR) against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly threatening unrest in the Capital ahead of Republic Day after he released a video claiming “sleeper cells” had pasted pro-Khalistan posters in Rohini and Dabri areas, officials said on Friday. FIR filed against SFJ’s Pannun over ‘threat’

The case has been lodged under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to an officer aware of the matter, Pannun, a US resident, recently released the video on social media, however, police could not find any such posters at the at the locations mentioned.

In the video, he also allegedly used abusive slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.HT could not independently verify the video.

Officials said that he had announced a reward of US$111,000 for stopping the PM from hoisting the national flag on January 26 and putting Khalistan flags on railway tracks in Punjab, among other acts.

“An FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated. We are verifying all claims made in the video and monitoring online platforms closely,” a senior police officer said. The development comes as Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, following multiple terror-related threat inputs from intelligence agencies. A multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district.