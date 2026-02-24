FIR against JNUSU members over campus clash

Delhi Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) under sections related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint and rioting, among others, following a late-night clash between student groups on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Both the student groups claimed that some students were injured (HT)

The JNU administration had earlier condemned what it described as “unruly behaviour and repeated destruction of public property” after violence reportedly broke out in the early hours of Monday, leaving several students injured. The exact sequence of events remains disputed, with the JNUSU and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) offering sharply divergent accounts.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said a complaint was received from JNU’s chief security officer regarding the incident that took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The complaint named JNUSU leaders and their associates.

“The FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 191 (rioting), 189 (unlawful assembly), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Further investigation has been taken up,” Goel said.

In a statement signed by JNU registrar Ravikesh, the administration said several academic buildings were allegedly locked by protesting students. “The students entered the Central Library and reportedly threatened unwilling students, intimidating them to join the protest. It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus on the night of February 22,” the statement said, adding that strict action under university rules and regulations was being initiated to restore normal academic functioning.

According to students aligned with JNUSU, the unrest followed an “Equality March” organised on Sunday night. The march proceeded from Sabarmati T-Point to the East Gate near the residence of JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Protesters demanded her resignation over alleged remarks on caste made in a recent podcast interview, revocation of rustication orders against certain students, withdrawal of the chief proctor’s office manual, and restoration of hostel access.

A PhD scholar, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that tensions escalated around 1.30am after the march ended. According to the student, protesters returning to various schools to enforce what they described as a “lockdown” were allegedly confronted and stones were pelted at them. “Later, similar stone-pelting occurred at the encampment area, where five rusticated students have been living for nearly eight days. After that, we moved toward the central library,” the student said, claiming the clash lasted nearly three hours before subsiding.

The ABVP presented a different version. A member of the organisation alleged that protesters had entered reading rooms across different schools and pressured unaffiliated students to vacate. “Many of them were not affiliated with any student organisation and were forced to disrupt their studies. One such student called us for help,” the member said, adding that ABVP activists intervened to assist those students.

Both groups claimed that some students were injured, though the number and extent of injuries could not be independently verified. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, JNUSU accused the ABVP of initiating violence. “The night turned into a prolonged siege of violence against JNU students who were raising their voices,” it said.

The ABVP alleged that “masked goons from Left-wing organisations carried out violent attacks on campus,” disrupting the academic atmosphere.