IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire at ICU ward of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
delhi news

Fire at ICU ward of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

The Delhi Fire Services chief said a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The ward where the fire broke out is meant for patients admitted to the medicine department of the hospital in need of monitoring and some life-support
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:09 PM IST

A fire broke out in the high dependence unit or step-down intensive care unit of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi early on Wednesday, officials said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and about 50 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital.

“A fire broke out at about 6.15am in the high dependence ward 11 in the H block of the hospital. It was most likely due to high voltage fluctuations leading to a short circuit,” said hospital spokesperson Poonam Dhanda.

The ward is meant for patients admitted to the medicine department of the hospital in need of monitoring and some life-support.

Also Read | Major fire at garments shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar; 15 fire engines on the spot

Preliminary visuals from the spot showed the beds and medical equipment of the ward covered in soot with no major visible damage.

The low category fire was doused within a few hours, officials said. “A fire call was received today morning around 6.35am from Safdarganj Hospital. The fire was reported from the ICU of the hospital,” DFS chief said.

Garg said the fire started from the ventilator which could have been because of a short circuit. “However, the exact reason can be known only after a proper investigation,” Garg said.

The patients were moved to other nearby wards. “The fire was doused by our fire safety teams that have been trained by the fire department. All the patients were moved from the ward by the nursing and security staff on duty. There was no loss of life,” said Dhanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP