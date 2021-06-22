Fire at shop in Connaught Place, none hurt

A fire broke out at a tours and travels office in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday morning and the flames were doused by four fire tenders that rushed to the spot. No casualty or injury was reported as the shop was closed, fire department officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 6.45am about a fire at a shop in Connaught Place’s Block K in the Outer Circle. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, Garg said.

“The fire was in the office of Amex tours and travels, located in the Outer Circle. Furniture, fixtures and documents were gutted. It was a small category fire,” Garg said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a short-circuit may have led to the blaze. The fire engulfed the ground as well as the first floor of the shop.