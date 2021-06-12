Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, 16 fire tenders rushed to spot
The fire was reported from a showroom in the Central Market and at least 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:26 AM IST
This is a developing story. More details awaited.