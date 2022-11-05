Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Narela, 2nd such incident this week

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Narela, 2nd such incident this week

delhi news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. The blaze was being doused till last inputs were received.

This is the second incident of fire in Narela this week. (Sourced)
This is the second incident of fire in Narela this week. (Sourced)
Reported by Hemani Bhandari | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area (NIA) on Saturday morning. Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. The blaze was being doused till last inputs were received. According to fire officials, the fire broke out at 7.56 am.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second incident of fire in Narela this week. On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a slipper factory in which three people died and 17 others sustained injuries. The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory. The deceased were identified as Sameer (17), Sonu Thakur (24) and Akhil Kumar (20).

The owner and the contractor of the slipper factory were arrested. The Delhi Police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the factory owner following the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out