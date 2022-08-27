Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, 13 tenders rushed

A fire broke out in Delhi's Nangloi area on late Friday night. The incident, according to Delhi Fire Service, took place around 11.50pm in PVC waste in Kamruddin Nagar in Nangloi. No casualties have been reported so far.

As many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call about the blaze in the open PVC waste area.

"Around 11:50 pm, we received a call informing us that a fire had broken out in an open PVC waste area. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality reported so far," said Ashok Jaiswal, Divisional officer, Fire Department, as quoted by ANI.

The blaze broke out in Nangloi two days after the national capital witnessed two such incidents in Patparganj industrial area – one in a mobile godown and another at a factory that makes packaging for soil testing kits. While no casualty was reported from mobile godown fire, a 32-year-old worker died in the factory fire.

The worker, Veeru Balguher, was a resident of Kaushambi. He had been working at the factory for the last five years. Balguher, the sole breadwinner in the family, is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife, and a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

"At the time of the incident, six people were working in the factory. Of them, one got trapped and succumbed to injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the factory owner, Harsh Dahia.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, "A call about a fire inside a factory was received at 12.57 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site."

