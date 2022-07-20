Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi, 12 rescued
As many as 12 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said, adding that it took five tenders till evening to bring the fire under control.
DFS director Atul Garg said a call was received from New Ashok Nagar area at 3.34pm, alerting them about the structure fire. “It was a residential multi-storey building, East End Apartment, comprising ground plus three floors. The fire broke out on the first floor and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. in all, we rescued 12 people who were stuck in the building,” he said.
Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said initial enquiry has revealed that the fire started in the lithium batteries, stored on the first floor of the building. “No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire has been brought under control. Further inquiry into the matter is on,” she said.
Orientation programme held for Delhi govt school heads
Delhi on Tuesday conducted a joint-orientation program for heads of schools from Delhi government schools and MCD schools to review the learnings from the implementation of Mission Buniyaad. Mission Buniyaad is a learning competency program that seeks to plug learning gaps and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9. The orientation was led by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Secretary (Education) Shri Ashok Kumar.
Delhi: Kanwariyas protest on GT Road, hold up traffic
Scores of Kanwariyas (pilgrims participating in Kanwar Yatra) on Tuesday blocked the Grand Trunk Road near Muslim-dominated Seelampur in north-east Delhi and staged a protest alleging that a piece of meat was thrown outside a Kanwar camp, set up near the Seelampur Metro station parking, as a result of which the holy Ganga water that they fetched from Haridwar had gone impure.
Uddhav led Sena’s representation in LS and state assembly from western Maha comes to nil
Among the 12 Lok Sabha members that joined Eknath Shinde camp on Tuesday in Delhi, included three members from western Maharashtra. With this, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena's representation from western Maharashtra in parliament's lower house and in state legislative assembly has come to nil. Shiv Sena had three MPs from western Maharashtra including Shrirang Barne from Maval Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanagale.
JNU students allege violation of rules in hostel allotment
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday alleged that reservation policies were being violated in the hostel allotment process at the varsity with the administration not allocating hostels to SC/ST students on a priority basis. “Hostels are not being allotted on priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,” said the JNUSU. The students' body also accused the DoE of acting in a biased manner.
3,000 calls received on Delhi govt’s anti-pollution toll-free number
New Delhi: Twelve days after launching the 'Paryavaran Mitra' campaign which asks people to come forward as volunteers and assist the Delhi government in its fight against pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far received over 3,500 missed calls on their toll-free number. Rai was chairing a review meeting on the process for selecting these volunteers, stating the environment department had begun the initial screening process.
