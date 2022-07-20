Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi, 12 rescued

As many as 12 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said, adding that it took five tenders till evening to bring the fire under control.

DFS director Atul Garg said a call was received from New Ashok Nagar area at 3.34pm, alerting them about the structure fire. “It was a residential multi-storey building, East End Apartment, comprising ground plus three floors. The fire broke out on the first floor and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. in all, we rescued 12 people who were stuck in the building,” he said.

Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said initial enquiry has revealed that the fire started in the lithium batteries, stored on the first floor of the building. “No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire has been brought under control. Further inquiry into the matter is on,” she said.