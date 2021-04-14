Fire breaks out in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A fire broke out in a slum cluster on Wednesday evening in Punjabi Bagh’s Paschim Puri neighborhood in West Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far and fire has been brought under control, senior officials present at the spot said.

“Senior police officers are at the spot and the fire is under control. There are no casualties so far,” said an official present at the spot. It is still unclear how many houses were affected. The reason behind the fire has not been known yet.

(with inputs from Shiv Sunny)