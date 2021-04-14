IND USA
Delhi News / Fire breaks out in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot
A fire broke out at a slum cluster in West Delhi. (AP Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
delhi news

Fire breaks out in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot

  • Senior officers present at the spot said that the fire has been brought under control.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 11:37 PM IST

A fire broke out in a slum cluster on Wednesday evening in Punjabi Bagh’s Paschim Puri neighborhood in West Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far and fire has been brought under control, senior officials present at the spot said.

“Senior police officers are at the spot and the fire is under control. There are no casualties so far,” said an official present at the spot. It is still unclear how many houses were affected. The reason behind the fire has not been known yet.

(with inputs from Shiv Sunny)

paschim puri west delhi locality punjabi bagh + 1 more
