New Delhi, While the fire-related calls in the first two-and-a-half months of 2026 declined by 19 per cent, the previous year's data and recent incidents in Palam highlight the persistent safety gaps. Fire calls dip 19 per cent in Delhi in 2026; 13 dead, 111 injured: DFS data

According to Delhi Fire Services data, 2,716 fire calls were received between January 1 and March 15 this year, down from 3,352 in the corresponding period of 2025. The city is currently reporting an average of around 36 fire calls per day.

Despite the dip, casualties remain a concern, with 13 deaths and 111 injuries reported so far this year, compared to 18 fatalities and 109 injuries during the same period last year.

Reflecting the magnitude of fire-related emergencies in the national capital, the 2025 data revealed that the DFS responded to a total of 18,670 fire calls, while the overall number of emergency calls, including rescue operations, stood at 35,865.

According to the data, last year, at least 76 people lost their lives in fire incidents, and 565 were injured.

In addition, the fire personnel carried out 2,278 rescue operations, along with 3,892 animal rescues and 3,251 bird rescues.

A senior fire officer, while highlighting that more than 80 per cent of fire incidents are linked to electrical faults, said, "The increasing load on old wiring systems, coupled with poor maintenance, often leads to short circuits. This remains one of the biggest causes of fires in the city," the officer said.

He added that the presence of combustible materials such as furniture, fabrics and stored goods further worsens the situation, allowing fires to spread rapidly.

The issue has come into sharp focus after the March 18 blaze in Palam, where nine members of a family were killed after a fire engulfed a residential building with commercial use on lower floors.

The incident exposed multiple risk factors, including high fire load, limited ventilation and access constraints in congested areas.

The officer said such mixed-use buildings are particularly vulnerable, as storage of flammable materials such as clothes and cosmetics can intensify fires within minutes, leaving little time for evacuation.

Seasonal patterns also emerge from the data.

In 2025, fire calls peaked during April and October , suggesting a link with weather conditions and increased electrical usage.

The officer further said that after winter, when electrical appliances often remain unused, restarting them without proper inspection can increase the risk of short circuits due to accumulated dust or wear and tear.

Authorities have stressed the need for stricter enforcement of fire safety norms, especially in residential buildings and commercial establishments operating without clearances.

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