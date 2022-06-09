Fire in evidence room of Delhi's Mandawali police station, probe initiated

A fire broke out in the ‘Malkhana’, or evidence room, of Delhi's Mandawali police station on Wednesday night, reported news agency ANI. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the blaze broke out at 10.20pm, said the Delhi fire department, according to ANI.

The fire was brought under control late at night and no casualty was reported.

Malkhana is a warehouse used to store seized items suspected to be connected to a crime.

Achin Garg, Additional DCP East District, said that some property has been damaged by the fire and an inquiry has been initiated, reported ANI.

Visuals from the Mandawali police station where a fire broke out in the Malkhana.(ANI)

Delhi has witnessed a series of fire incidents in the past few weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 80 electric rickshaws were gutted in a major fire at a parking lot adjacent to the Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station in southeast Delhi. The blaze likely broke out due to a short circuit in a charging cable.

“The fire in a Metro parking lot engulfed 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws. No casualty was reported in the incident,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said.

