First CBD Ground protest hits booking row: Protesters forced to agitate outside

On September 9, representatives of the LPG Distributors Association of India (LDAI) sought Delhi Police permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 26 against the Centre’s policies promoting piped natural gas (PNG). Permission was granted, only to be rescinded after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site on October 11, with three alternative venues announced.

Around 500 LPG distributors gathered on the road outside CBD Ground on Monday after police denied them entry, citing a lack of protest permission. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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Ramlila Maidan, their next choice, was already booked. On October 17, with less than 10 days left and distributors expected from across India, the association paid ₹95,000 to book the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) CBD Ground in Shahdara for a day. But DDA’s online booking portal offered no category for protests, so the association booked the venue under “socio-cultural functions”.

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On Sunday, Delhi Police told the organisers they could not hold a protest there. On Monday, when around 500 LPG distributors arrived, they were stopped from entering the ground and instead gathered on the road outside, under heavy police security.

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{{^usCountry}} The unusual sequence left the association and authorities blaming each other over a booking system that, even on Monday, did not offer protest as a category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unusual sequence left the association and authorities blaming each other over a booking system that, even on Monday, did not offer protest as a category. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: No Jantar Mantar protest call until it remains de-notified: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to court

Conflicting accounts over booking and permission

“We had been planning the protest for over a month. On September 9, we had written to Delhi Police for permission for protest at Jantar Mantar for Monday. They granted us permission but after the CJP protests in October first two weeks, they cancelled our protest,” said LDAI president BS Sharma.

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Sharma said that when association booked CBD Ground, DDA’s portal offered only broad categories, including social and socio-cultural functions, with the latter listing events such as Diwali melas and children’s fetes.

“What could I do? There is no other sub-category. So, I paid the amount but Delhi Police on Sunday told us that we can’t stage a protest. On Monday, we were not allowed to enter. I had paid everything, arranged banners and food but we had to sit on the road next to the ground,” he said.

He said the association had invited distributors from Kashmir, Gujarat and Puducherry, among other places. He also alleged that police tried to shut the entry to Karkardooma Court Metro station.

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HT accessed the payment receipt and an email from DDA confirming the booking. Both describe the purpose as a socio-cultural function, including Diwali melas, school fetes and kriya ceremonies, and identify LDAI as a registered welfare society.

The DDA website offers four booking categories: free, nominal, social and commercial. The social category covers functions such as weddings and birthdays, as well as socio-cultural events. Free bookings include certain religious and government events and health camps, while nominal bookings cover activities such as circuses and recreational events. Commercial bookings are meant for exhibitions.

Also read: ‘Jantar Mantar is Everywhere’: Indian diaspora across the world stage anti-CEC protests after massive Delhi demonstrations

DDA and police cite lack of protest permission

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“CBD Ground was booked by LDAI for a social gathering; however, the organisers intended to use it for a protest without obtaining the requisite permission from the law enforcement agencies,” a DDA official said, asking not to be identified. The authority did not respond to questions on how organisers could book the venue for a protest when the option was absent from its portal.

DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the police had refused permission because the association had applied under what he called a false category. “The DDA letter says it was a school programme. Later, we found they posted on social media about a protest but never even informed Delhi Police for the protest. So, we didn’t give them permission. They were stopped outside the ground by forces but nobody was detained,” he said.

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Meena said police learnt later that the association had paid for the ground and would speak to DDA about a refund.

Also read: Terms of Trade | Why Jantar Mantar matters for India

Distributors’ demands and strike warning

The protest was called against the Centre’s push for PNG connections, which LPG distributors say threatens their businesses, alongside a long-standing lack of revision in their commissions and administrative charges. “We want an immediate increase of ₹75 in the LPG distributor commission and the withdrawal of the mandate for compulsory PNG connections,” said Param Seth, a Delhi-based distributor. “We all have been suffering because of the government’s shift towards PNG and no hike in the commissions and administrative charges related to delivery of LPG cylinders.”

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Rajveer Singh, a distributor from Kanpur, said the association also wanted fair prices for their services and an end to the forced sale of non-fuel retail/allied retail business (NFR/ARB). “Because of NFR-ARB, we had to supply full truck load cylinders,” he said.

The association has warned that distributors across the country will go on an indefinite strike if their commission is not increased by November 25.

Also read: Jantar Mantar played host to varying degrees of discontent

Alternative venues after Jantar Mantar denotification

The venue dispute followed the October 11 denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, against the backdrop of a series of major agitations against the Union government this year. Police identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternatives. Ramlila Maidan, spread across 12 acres, regularly hosts large gatherings, while Burari and CBD Ground are about 18km and 12.4km from Jantar Mantar, respectively.

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