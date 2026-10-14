A protest venue with fences, lack of access: Residents weigh traffic and access concerns as Burari Ground becomes protest venue

On most days, Burari Ground is little more than a vast, nondescript expanse that thousands of commuters cross without a second glance beside the Outer Ring Road. For residents of north Delhi’s neighbourhoods, however, the sprawling ground has long been a free, open space to play cricket, fly kites, learn to drive or simply escape the crush of the city. Now, with Delhi Police designating it as one of three new venues for protests, that everyday life faces an uncertain future. Spread across nearly 23 hectares, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-owned ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, was notified on Monday as an alternative protest site. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Spread across nearly 23 hectares, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-owned ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, was notified on Monday as an alternative protest site after police de-notified Jantar Mantar. Located around 18km by road from Jantar Mantar, it is more than twice as far from the Capital’s protest hub as the crow flies.

The ground lies alongside the Outer Ring Road, with the Nirankari Sarovar complex on one side. Burari and Majlis Park are the closest metro stations. Its expanse has served residents of Burari, Gopalpur village, Mukundpur, Nirankari Colony, Mukherjee Nagar, Kingsway Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, Jahangirpuri, GTB Nagar and Azadpur – neighbourhoods where accessible open spaces are increasingly precious.

For years, the ground has accommodated a mix of activities, often simultaneously.

Children and adults play cricket, football and gilli-danda, while driving learners practise on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and even heavy vehicles. Kite-flyers, physical training groups and cattle grazing on the grass are also familiar sights. All of it has been available without an entry fee, despite the absence of basic facilities such as proper pitches, toilets and lighting.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar denotification as protest site based on Supreme Court orders: Delhi Police tells high court

“As there are no big open spaces available in our neighbourhood, Burari Ground has remained our favourite playground to play various outdoor games since childhood. This one ground provides free space for multiple activities all the time,” said Mohammad Adil, a 32-year-old electrician from Mukundpur, who was playing gilli-danda with seven friends.

“On weekends, the ground remains nearly filled with 40-50 groups playing cricket, football, gilli-danda and other games,” he said.