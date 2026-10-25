New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held a consultation with various stakeholders and agencies on measures to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity and promote sustainable urban mobility, an official said on Saturday. DDA consults stakeholders to ease traffic congestion, boost connectivity

During the consultation held on Friday, the representatives of government agencies and institutions were briefed on provisions aimed at improving access to newly urbanised areas, optimising the use of existing transport infrastructure and integrating land use with transport planning.

The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 was also discussed, which proposes expansion of the Delhi metro network from 416 to 695 km and that of Namo Bharat from 82 to 383 km.

The plan of setting up a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) to coordinate transport planning and implementation across agencies in the national capital was also discussed.

The plan envisages strengthening multimodal integration through transit hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate to improve connectivity between transport systems and enhance last-mile access, the official said.

On parking management, the plan proposes rationalising parking norms, preparing comprehensive area-based parking plans and identifying parking management areas in localities experiencing heavy traffic and congestion. A Unified Parking Planning Framework is also envisaged to coordinate parking planning, regulation and management.

To address traffic bottlenecks, the plan proposes developing new road networks, underpasses, elevated corridors, and cross-corridors, as well as bridging missing links and improving road junctions. It also envisages using clean fuels, technologically advanced transit systems, and artificial intelligence for traffic and parking management.

Representatives of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council, National Highways Authority of India and National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, among others, attended the consultation.

The meeting is part of the DDA’s three-month stakeholder outreach programme to gather feedback from different groups and facilitate wider participation in the planning and implementation of MPD-2047.