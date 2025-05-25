Five arrested for supplying narcotics to DU students

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested five alleged members of a drug syndicate who were supplying Tramadol-based capsules and codeine syrups illegally in and around Delhi University’s North Campus, police said on Saturday. The accused are members of a drug syndicate. (Representational image)

Police said that they received a tip on May 12 that a man was supplying illegal drugs near a college and would be on a nearby road to deliver a consignment. Acting on the tip, police laid a trap and arrested the man, identified as Manish Bhatle (25), they said.

“A packet containing 10 boxes of capsules (Dicyclomine HCI, Tramadol HCI, and Acetaminophen) totaling 2,360 capsules was recovered from him. Another packet containing 120 bottles of codeine-based syrup was also seized. The accused had no bill or prescription,” said DCP (crime) Apoorva Gupta.

Police said that Bhatle revealed he was working with his maternal uncle, Devender Kumar, who owns a chemist shop in Malkaganj. Police then arrested Kumar.

“Kumar disclosed that he procured the drugs from two men who work in the medicine field in Malkaganj. We started looking for his associates and found a man named Nikhil Singh (28), who had supplied six boxes of tramadol capsules earlier. He was arrested and led us to another associate, Ankit Gupta, who owns a chemist shop on GT Karnal Road,” she added.

The team also raided Gupta’s godown on GT Karnal Road and found 15 boxes of codeine-based syrup, which had no bill or invoice. Police said they called the Drug Control Department, which also declared the syrup illicit.

Gupta’s arrest and interrogation led police to the fifth accused. “We found that a man named Kapil (28), known only by his first name, who works as a medical representative with a renowned firm, was also helping the gang with the drug supply. He was arrested near Dwarka,” said an officer.

Investigation revealed that the accused targeted college campuses and nearby areas to sell the drugs. “The others were using their contacts to provide the drugs,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested five men from across Delhi and Haryana with opium, charas, and heroin worth ₹5 crore. Police said the accused posed as cloth merchants and smuggled drugs from Nepal and northeast India to Delhi via road. They were caught in Burari in a car where they had concealed drugs near the fuel tank.