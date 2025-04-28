The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon complete the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the old and new blocks of the Tis Hazari Courts complex in north Delhi, officials said. The FOB is expected to ease congestion on the busy stretch of Boulevard Road and allow court users to cross safely without coming onto the road. FOB at Tis Hazari Courts complex nearing completion to ease snarls

A steel structure has already been erected on Boulevard Road, and most of the construction has been planned, officials said. The department now needs to complete the remaining construction work along with aesthetic upgradation, they added.

“The foot overbridge has been a long-standing demand of lawyers and petitioners visiting the court. The four-lane Lala Hardev Sahai Marg, close to the court complex, is often congested due to the high volume of traffic. Wrong-side driving and vehicles parked outside only add to the problem,” an official said.

Boulevard Road, near the Tis Hazari metro station, also remains heavily congested, officials added.

The FOB project is linked to the expansion of the Tis Hazari court complex, which began in 2019 after the Delhi government and PWD observed that additional courtrooms would be needed to accommodate the recruitment of judicial officers. Officials noted that the court was facing space constraints due to the growing number of cases it was handling.

In 2023, the construction of 54 new courtrooms in a new building complex was completed. The building is equipped with modern facilities such as security scanners, elevators, escalators, 150 CCTV cameras, water coolers, sprinklers, and smoke alarms, officials said.