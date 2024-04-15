Focus on RRTS, Metro in next term: Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit

Union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday, launched his election campaign in the city with public meetings at Aklimpur and Gairatpur Bas villages. BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh has been an MP five times from Gururgam. (HT Archive)

Rao, who has been an MP five times from Gururgam, said that the agenda for his next term would be to ensure that good quality public transport is available to people across the district, and basic facilities such as water, roads and healthcare are enhanced significantly. Rao said that his focus from 2014 to 2024 was to get good roads and expressways in Gurugram, which were not constructed by the previous governments.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Singh has been elected to the Gurugram Lok Sabha in 2019, 2014, 2009, 2004, and 1998. The opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have yet to announce their candidates.

“The focus during the next five years will be to ensure that the RRTS project gets executed from Delhi to Behrore via Gurugram. The Metro project from Huda Centre to Old Gurugram and Cyber Hub will also be completed and other Metro extensions to Delhi and Faridabad will be taken up and completed. It will also be ensured that the Civil Hospital and Sheetla Mata Hospital are completed in the next five years. An amount of ₹1,600 crore will be spent on building an AIIMS at Majra village in Rewari,” he said.

Gurugram will go to polls on May 25.

Rao credited the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Sohna Elevated Road, and the completion of the KMP Expressway, to the double-engine government of the BJP in Haryana and at the Centre. “The Gururgam-Pataudi-Rewari Expressway is also being upgraded at a big cost and once it is completed, the issue of traffic congestion on this stretch will be resolved,” he said.

Rao said that if he was elected again, his next target would be to bring the RRTS scheme from Delhi to the Bawal border of Haryana. “This scheme has been approved on paper and its budget is going to be sanctioned soon by the finance ministry. I will work hard to ensure that the RRTS and Metro projects are executed on the ground in the next five years,” he said.