Following the Mahatma: Cycling for a Green India

What better than a cyclothon to spread the message of a green way of life, in consonance with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals? The event, which began as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, culminates at Rajghat, right on the birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Braving tough terrains, monsoon, blizzard and dust-laden winds, jawans and officers of paramilitary forces — including CISF, BSF and ITBP — took part in cycle rallies that began from locations across India. One team will continue beyond Delhi to Kevadia, Gujarat, to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas on October 31.

“We planned to carry the message of our freedom fighters through the journey, and along with it, honour them for their supreme sacrifices. It is a reminder for Indians to pay homage to our martyrs. We visited their birthplaces and memorials. Besides, we have been promoting several government initiatives for health and cleanliness as well as plantation activities to seek general commitment towards a brighter India,” says ITBP assistant commandant Adheesh Gupta.

ITBP Cycle Rally at the SSB Battalion Headquarters after completing 792 km distance from Itnagar to Malbazar, West Bengal.

Pradeep Kumar, ITBP assistant commandant, who joined the rally from Bareilly to Rajghat, says that all cyclists prepared well before the event. “Challenges kaafi the par humara ITBP ka post 9,000-18,000ft ki uchai par hai aur Indo-China border ki upari seemaon ki raksha kar raha hai. Our jawans actively participate in events which are organised for the nation, such as mountaineering expeditions and cycling rallies. For this event, we underwent physical and medical fitness tests. Our medical team also came with us,” he shares.

To mark Gandhi Jayanti, cyclists intend to pay a tribute to the Mahatma at Rajghat. BSF officer Ajit Singh, whose team started from Jhansi, tells us, “We will reach Rajghat around 4pm and will attend the pushpanjali there. After this, we will be heading to Red Fort, where the final flagging of the rally will occur.”

Meeting the locals of the places where the cyclists made stops was inspiring, says Prashant Nagar, assistant commandant, BSF.

“We started from Gwalior and reached Delhi in five days. Everywhere we went, the public greeted us with enthusiasm. We were overwhelmed by the feeling. We could feel their respect for the forces and their sense of nationalism. We held on to the goal of Swachh Bharat throughout the journey. Wherever we stopped, we would try to clean up the place as much as possible. We have a tradition in the forces that if we stop en route, before leaving, we clean up the place. So, we did all this in public areas, to send out a message to everyone to keep our nation clean,” Nagar concludes.

Author tweets @anjuri

