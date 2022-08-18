Home / Cities / Delhi News / For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer

For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer

delhi news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Udit Prakash Raj, a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government, allegedly took a 50 lakh bribe to grant undue favours to an executive engineer in two corruption cases.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Twitter/LtGovDelhi)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Twitter/LtGovDelhi)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a 50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.

Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.

He earlier served as Delhi director of education.

He did not comment on the matter.

“Rai during his tenure as the vice-chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), virtually let off executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate asset cases — one involving Meena’s son and the other involving his wife,” officials in the LG office said.

The officials said that the inquiry report was submitted to the Union home ministry by a retired IAS officer on January 29, 2021.

“The LG made this recommendation to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the basis of a substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of 50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, PS Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption,” an official from the LG office said, requesting not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi lieutenant governor bribe ias officer + 1 more
delhi lieutenant governor bribe ias officer
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Station security officer Wing Commander PP Srivastava has sought an intensive patrolling in the area and said that the security of vital installations has become a necessary aspect keeping in view the present security scenario in the northern region. (HT image for representational purpose)

    Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base

    Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.

  • The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. (Image for representational purpose)

    Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India

    The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.

  • An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to him at Defence Colony area in cantonment. (Image for representational purpose)

    Ambala: Ex-armyman loses 21.4 lakh to fraudster

    An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.

  • The neighbourhood park in Chandigarh’s Sector 40 C, maintained by MIG-2 Welfare Association, is known for a variety of medicinal plants and roses. (Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

    What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out

    Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.

  • As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. (Image for representational purpose)

    16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament

    As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out