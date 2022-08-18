For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday.
Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
He earlier served as Delhi director of education.
He did not comment on the matter.
“Rai during his tenure as the vice-chairman of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), virtually let off executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate asset cases — one involving Meena’s son and the other involving his wife,” officials in the LG office said.
The officials said that the inquiry report was submitted to the Union home ministry by a retired IAS officer on January 29, 2021.
“The LG made this recommendation to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the basis of a substantiated recommendation made by the CBI in a matter where Udit Prakash allegedly took a bribe of ₹50 lakh for extending undue favours to an executive engineer, PS Meena, in DAMB, by diluting punishment against him in two cases of corruption,” an official from the LG office said, requesting not to be named.
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
What makes neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh’s southern sectors stand out
Gone is the perception that northern sectors of Chandigarh are better maintained than the southern ones as results of the best-awarded neighbourhood parks announced annually during the Rose Festival show that the parks of southern sectors have been bagging the top slots. One such citizen, Gurbaksh Singh, tends to the garden and fetches fancy plants from places as far as Australia.
16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.
