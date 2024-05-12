For campaign ‘super Sunday’ in Delhi, BJP brings in leaders from across India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign activities on Sunday and held neighbourhood-level meetings, bike rallies, and padyatras across the city. The campaign on Sunday — called “Super Sunday” — included star campaigners like Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Tejasvi Surya. BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa (centre) leads a bike rally in New Delhi. (HT)

Party workers also distributed voter slips during the campaign. Addressing a gathering at the Delhi BJP headquarters — comprising migrants from states in the northeast — Sarma said the present Delhi chief minister had been in Tihar jail for 52 days, a place where only dreaded criminals are locked up, which was indicative of the party’s work.

“The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has recently come out of jail, so he has a lot to say now. There is no need to pay attention to his words and the people of northeast know how much attention should be paid to the words of a criminal,” he said, adding that the party was confident it would cross 400 seats this election.

Sarma said that before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, the situation in the northeast was terrible. “What the situation was before 2014 and what it is today can be understood by the figures. Since PM Modi took charge, he has visited the northeast 70 times and has come to Assam 27 times. But Manmohan Singh, who was also an MP from Assam, only went there during elections,” said Sarma.

Other leaders also highlighted the party’s achievements over the last 10 years and compared it to the work of the “corrupt Kejriwal government”. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed a traders’ convention in the New Delhi constituency in support of BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj and asked people to choose between the development model or the “corrupt policies of the Kejriwal government”. Assuring people that the party will give a new identity to Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar, Puri said work will begin soon in the area.

“Delivering better results in the 2024 elections is necessary for this, and it requires choosing between the Modi government’s development model, and the Kejriwal government’s corrupt policies. On one hand, the Modi government is meeting people and sharing its achievements, but on the other hand, Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail, is only talking about other parties as he has nothing to say about himself or the government,” said Puri.

Puri also questioned the efficacy of the Delhi government’s Mohalla clinics, asking how many people had been vaccinated through them during the pandemic.

“A government that has been in Delhi for the last ten years has only indulged in corruption in the name of development, while the Modi government has worked to change the direction and condition of the country,” Puri added, stating the country was on the verge of becoming the world’s fifth largest economy.

Intense campaigning

Campaigning for BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal was national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, who held a roadshow in Azadpur. “The youth of the country understand the development politics of PM Modi and has come to know that the unity and progress of the country are possible only through Modi ji,” said Surya, targetting Kejriwal, adding he was a dishonest “U-turn leader without credibility”.

“The truth of his claims of good schools, mohalla clinics and clean politics in Delhi is already revealed. The people of Delhi have completely lost their faith in AAP,” Surya said.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who campaigned in North West Delhi for MP candidate Yogender Chandolia said the party’s goal was youth employment and empowerment. “This is what is connecting today’s youth with the BJP,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP had also launched a voter slip distribution campaign, with party leaders going door-to-door in various wards and sharing the party’s achievements. A bike rally, led by Sikh youths, was taken out from the Delhi BJP office to the national office, led by BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also held.

Delhi’s BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched the party’s voter slip distribution campaign from Vinod Nagar in East Delhi with other senior leaders.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam distributed voter slips in Dilshad Colony in North East Delhi; Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankhar in Sector 16; state co-incharge Alka Gurjar in Mehrauli; state organisational secretary Pawan Rana at Delhi Gate and Sirsa at Punjabi Bagh.

BJP’s seven MP candidates also distributed voter slips, while others took part in the campaign including former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.