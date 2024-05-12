Narendra Modi interview: In which states BJP will do better in 2024 polls? PM's reply | Takeaways

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will register a significant increase in the Bharatiya Janata Party seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.(HT Photo)

Ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Modi met with HT’s R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury and spoke about the state of the campaign, and the focus of his next government should it return to power.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's HT interview: