Narendra Modi interview: In which states BJP will do better in 2024 polls? PM's reply | Takeaways
May 12, 2024 01:22 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi spoke about the state of the campaign, and the focus of his next government should it return to power.
Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will register a significant increase in the Bharatiya Janata Party seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.
Ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Modi met with HT’s R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury and spoke about the state of the campaign, and the focus of his next government should it return to power.
Takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's HT interview:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said across India, people have witnessed how a strong, decisive and sensitive government has secured the nation and solidified its position in the world. “People are fed up of corruption, dynastic politics, minority appeasement, ruining state after state wherever there is (a) INDI Alliance (government). Therefore, they want the NDA again. Our gains will come from all parts of the country and some of the gains will come from areas that will surprise political Pundits,” Modi said.
- Modi said the BJP's connection with the people of South India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala is not new. According to him, regardless of whether the BJP is in government or not, its workers have been working selflessly for decades, many even sacrificed their lives in the process. “I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP. Our message of development and progress is resonating strongly with the people of South India.”
- On the BJP welcoming leaders from other parties, Modi said earlier, there used to be a lot of misconceptions about the BJP and its ideology. But in the last few years, more and more people have seen the party's work and found its ideology and mission appealing. “So, there is a general movement towards the BJP in larger society itself. The political sphere, too, is not immune to this. So, we welcome anyone who wants to come with open arms, as long as they believe in our vision and mission.”
- When asked about what is next for him, Modi said he never thinks about "what is next for me". He only thinks about what all can be done to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of his “family of 140 crore Indians”. “The last 10 years have only been a trailer. There is a lot that I want to do,” he said.
- Modi also said he is committed to strengthening and structuring the GYANM model that empowers Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari Shakti and Middle Class in such a way that they become the architects of Viksit Bharat.
- On being asked about the big theme of this third term, if the NDA comes to power again, Modi said it is about imparting momentum across sectors towards the realisation of this vision.
- Modi also spoke to Hindustan’s Shashi Shekhar and Madan Jaira. Modi was also asked about Sam Pitroda's comment last week. “Everyone knows that this person (Pitroda) is very close to the shahi (royal); first family of the Congress. Hence, if the Congress reaches close to power, then the approach of looking at inheritance tax or appearance of Indians using a divisive and racist lens will be dangerous for the country. Hence, these issues have to be brought to the public and discussed,” he said.
- On the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, Modi said, “Let me make it clear, we have zero tolerance for such issues. There is a need to take such allegations extremely seriously and there should be strict legal action against such criminals.”
- On the Congress fielding joint candidates in more than 300 seats, Modi said, “People are seeing that the INDI alliance has no common vision other than ‘Modi Hatao’. Day and night, they abuse each other in a way even opponents don’t. But they are sharing a stage for opposing Modi.”
- On unemployment and inflation, the prime minister said his government’s track record on controlling inflation and creating employment has been excellent. “Everyone knows that during the second term of the UPA government, yearly average inflation was in double digits. Where the UPA gave the public double-digit inflation, the NDA government controlled inflation despite the churn of the Covid pandemic. If we talk about employment generation, there has been very good work on this too."
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
