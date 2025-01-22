Forest dept, MCD bicker in NGT over tree pruning in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi NGT is hearing a plea in which Paschim Vihar resident Khyati Anand alleged illegal lopping and pruning of more than 250 trees in various blocks in February and March 2024. (Representative Photo)

Delhi’s forest and wildlife department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out “excessive” pruning of trees in parts of Paschim Vihar.

MCD, however, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that it pruned the trees on the request of the local RWA only after it received permission from the forest department.

NGT is hearing a plea in which Paschim Vihar resident Khyati Anand alleged illegal lopping and pruning of more than 250 trees in various blocks in February and March 2024.

Responding to the petition, the forest department in an affidavit stated that though MCD received the nod to prune trees, a number of trees were pruned far beyond the permission given. The forest department, in its report dated January 13, said it has now asked the civic body to plant 1,000 native saplings in the area during the upcoming plantation season as compensatory afforestation.

The forest department said it conducted a hearing with MCD’s horticulture team from the area on November 27, 2024, during which it found the civic body guilty of violations.

“During the course of the hearing, it was found that trees located in blocks A1, A2, A5, BG-3 and BG-6, BG-7 and blocks B-1 had been illegally pruned… in violation of pruning permissions issued to the MCD,” the department said in its report, stating that this is a violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The report said subsequently, the deputy conservator of forest (north) issued an order dated January 9, which directed MCD to plant 1,000 saplings of species such as amaltas, arjun, neem, jamun and gular “not having a height of not less than six feet in the area of wards 58 and 59 in the upcoming plantation season (February 2025-June/July 2025)”.

In response, MCD denied any wrongdoing. In a submission dated January 14, the civic body said it carried out pruning on the request of the local RWA, only after it received the forest department’s permission.

“After the award of the said work order… the contractor has carried out the pruning work of trees as per the terms and conditions of the work order and also as per the permissions granted by the forest department, where in only light pruning was carried out (35 cm/45 cm girth),” MCD said, adding that the goal was to only allow proper sunlight to reach the surface.