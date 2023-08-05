Former AAP minister, Kapil Mishra named Delhi BJP vice-president

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra, who joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2019, and faced flak for allegedly making provocative statements in the lead-up to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, has been appointed as the vice-president of Delhi’s BJP unit. Kapil Mishra was removed as minister by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. (HT PHOTO)

“As per the direction of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Kapil Mishra is being appointed as the state vice president of the Delhi BJP unit. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect,” stated an order dated August 5 signed by Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP general secretary.

This comes four days after Sachdeva announced the reconstitution of the new state team on August 1, which included the appointment of vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, heads of the frontal organisations, media department, and district presidents. Mishra’s name was missing from the list of appointments .

Asked why Mishra was included in the state unit team four days later, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “Delhi BJP usually has eight vice-presidents. Seven vice-presidents were appointed when the new team was announced on August 1, and the post of 8th vice president was vacant. There was no hostility from anyone, and Mishra has been appointed vice-president by the order of the state unit chief.”

Mishra was removed as minister by chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2017. In 2019, he was also disqualified as AAP lawmaker under the anti-defection law. The same year, he joined the BJP in August. He later contested the 2020 Delhi assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Model Town constituency, but lost to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

In 2020, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act , Mishra came into controversy for his remarks made in northeast Delhi hours before violence broke out in which at least 20 people were killed. Mishra had reached the area and asked the police to remove protesters within three days. The groups protesting for and against the act were seen roaming on streets with swords and pistols. Houses and vehicles in the area were torched and more than 250 injured in two days of violence.

According to party officials, vice-presidents in Delhi’s BJP unit play a key role in party organisation, and are also given charge during elections. The vice presidents are the senior most leaders in the state unit after the state president, and they are usually made in-charge of events such as political rallies, and other political events, including those attended by senior most party leaders. They also play a key role in the expansion and strengthening of the party in the state and are given charge of smaller units such as district or Lok Sabha to oversee the organisational work. “During elections they are also made in-charge of a Lok Sabha constituency or a district unit where they handle party work,” said a party official.