Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Former Chief Secretary Dharmendra appointed PGC chairman

    Former Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra reappointed as Chairman of the Public Grievances Commission, just six months post-retirement.

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Dharmendra is set to work with the government again, just six months after his retirement. Following approval from the Lieutenant Governor, the Delhi government has appointed him as the Chairman of the Public Grievances Commission (PGC), which deals with addressing and resolving public complaints in the city.

    lA 1989-batch IAS officer, Dharmendra retired on September 30, 2025. (HT Archive)
    lA 1989-batch IAS officer, Dharmendra retired on September 30, 2025. (HT Archive)

    A 1989-batch IAS officer, Dharmendra (who goes by his first name) has extensive experience working in Delhi. He last served as Chief Secretary of the Delhi government from September 1, 2024 and held onto the post after the BJP came to power in Delhi. After serving for nearly a year, amid speculation that he would receive an extension, he retired on September 30, 2025.

    Since then, discussions had been ongoing regarding his possible reappointment in the government. He has now been assigned to head a department focused on grievance redressal, which is among Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s priority areas.

    The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a notification confirming his appointment as PGC Chairman. His tenure will be for five years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier. According to officials, he is still residing in the official bungalow allotted to him during his tenure as Chief Secretary.

    This is not the first time a former Chief Secretary has been appointed as PGC Chairman. Earlier, PK Tripathi, who served as Chief Secretary during former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s tenure, was also appointed to the post.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Former Chief Secretary Dharmendra Appointed PGC Chairman
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes