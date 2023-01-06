Home / Cities / Delhi News / Former Delhi MLA Asif Mohd Khan arrested

Former Delhi MLA Asif Mohd Khan arrested

delhi news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday

Former Delhi MLA Asif Mohd Khan arrested
Former Delhi MLA Asif Mohd Khan arrested
ByHT Correspondent

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Esha Pandey said that on Wednesday at 2 pm, police were checking the CCTV cameras in Nai Basti area regarding an incident of motor vehicle theft. “Khan came there and started misbehaving with the police staff,” the DCP said.

A case under sections 186, 353, 341, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and Khan was arrested. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said.

Khan was earlier arrested early in November last year for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him while canvassing for his daughter during MCD elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out