Former Delhi MLA Asif Mohd Khan arrested

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Esha Pandey said that on Wednesday at 2 pm, police were checking the CCTV cameras in Nai Basti area regarding an incident of motor vehicle theft. “Khan came there and started misbehaving with the police staff,” the DCP said.

A case under sections 186, 353, 341, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and Khan was arrested. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said.

Khan was earlier arrested early in November last year for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him while canvassing for his daughter during MCD elections.