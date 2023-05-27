Sisodia writes note seeking justice for protesting wrestlers

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written a note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from inside Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged in connection with the Delhi excise case, demanding justice for wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against alleged sexual harassment, Delhi government officials said. AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court in April. (PTI)

“I came across distressing news in the newspapers about the ongoing protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. They have accused a powerful Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party of sexual harassment. What baffles me is the deafening silence from the BJP, the central government, and even the Prime Minister himself, as if these women are from Pakistan. It was only after the intervention of the Supreme Court that an FIR was finally filed in this case,” Sisodia said in the note written in Hindi.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi shared the handwritten note on social media. Last month, chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government ministers visited Jantar Mantar and backed the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP did not respond despite HT’s attempts to reach out to them.