Four arrested for visa racket in Delhi

Four men have been arrested over the past week for allegedly operating a syndicate that cheated people by issuing fake visa stickers and residence cards, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Police seized 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, five temporary residence cards, 14 rubber stamps, four mobile phones, and two pen drives. (Representational image)

One of the accused, Uday Pal Singh, 42, ran a printing press at his residence in Tilak Nagar, west Delhi, where he produced the counterfeit documents, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said investigators seized 25 passports, 50 fake visa stickers, five temporary residence cards, 14 rubber stamps, four mobile phones, and two pen drives. Equipment used in the operation, including UV light machines and blank sticker papers, was also recovered.

The other accused are Paramjeet Singh, 25, from Punjab’s Rupnagar district; Tajinder Singh, 51, from Shakur Basti, Delhi; and Sunil Kumar Sood, 67, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Delhi.

The racket came to light after a man named Lakhveer Singh filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station on December 16. Singh alleged that his friends — Arshdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Rajdeep Singh, and Chhinda Singh — had been duped by a man named Ranvir, whom they met online. Ranvir offered German visas for ₹8 lakh per person and connected them to Paramjeet Singh via a Mexican WhatsApp number.

“In August, Paramjeet collected the victims’ original passports and ₹20,000 per person as a token payment. Later, they paid an additional ₹1 lakh each for ‘documentation.’ On December 1, Paramjeet sent a photocopy of a visa purportedly issued for Rajdeep Singh, but when verified, it was found to be fake,” said DCP Mahla.

The victims realised they had been cheated and reported the matter to the police. On December 16, Paramjeet was arrested near the Kuwait Embassy in Chanakyapuri after he contacted the victims, asking for the remaining payment. Police recovered five fake visa stickers, temporary residence cards, and rubber stamps from him.

Paramjeet confessed to sourcing the fake documents from an auto driver near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, who had received them from two individuals on a scooter. Surveillance led to the arrest of Tajinder Singh, the scooter rider, on December 21. Tajinder revealed the network’s operations and implicated Sunil Kumar Sood, who provided fake visas for ₹10,000 each. Sood, in turn, identified Uday Pal Singh as the mastermind running the production unit.

A raid on Uday’s Chander Vihar residence uncovered a sophisticated forgery setup, including 25 foreign passports, 50 fake visa stickers, a laptop, a printer, and other materials. Forensic analysis of Uday’s devices revealed 8.5 GB of data related to counterfeit visas, suggesting the syndicate had defrauded many victims across the country.

“The gang operated a well-coordinated network, with each member handling specific roles and financial shares. Further investigation is underway to identify other victims and cases linked to this racket,” DCP Mahla added.