Four guns, bulletproof car recovered from aide of gangster Neeraj Bawana

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday said they have seized four countrymade pistols, 79 cartridges, two cars, including a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio, two spare magazines of sophisticated firearms and five barrel cleaning rods, and arrested an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

The recovery of the firearms and ammunition has helped avert an attack on “some targets” identified by the Bawana gang, the police said.

The police identified the arrested person as Sachin alias Golu,23, a native of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Invesigators said that a graduate in business management, Sachin was inspired by the life of Neeraj Bawana and wanted to become rice overnight.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said Sachin had left his native home after differences with his parents and came to Delhi to meet Neeraj Bawana and join his gang in July 2022. He reached outside a house in Bawana village owned by Bawana’s father. Sachin was asked to wait outside the house for sometime. Later, he was called inside, where he was living thereof and arrested with arms and ammunition on the night of September 12, the DCP said

Sachin told the police that he was living in the house with another person, who used to supply firearms and ammunition to the Neeraj Bawana gang. He led the police to two vehicles – a bulletproof Scorpio car and an MG Hector – that were parked outside the house. The vehicles were searched and firearms along with ammunition were recovered.

“Sachin revealed that the bulletproof Scorpio car was used by relatives and associates of Neeraj Bawana. He added that the bulletproof vehicle was used for preventing attacks from rival gangs,” DCP Mahla said, adding that they have identified at least three persons, who frequented the house, and are conducting raids to nab them.

A case was registered in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition. The two seized vehicles are registered in the names of the relatives of the jailed gangster, who has also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Bawana has been running his criminal activities from jail by employing youngsters and juveniles, said Mahla.