Four members of a family found dead in north east Delhi: Police

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons were reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad
The four included husband, wife and their two minor daughters. (File image)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 04:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence in north east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday afternoon, police said adding that investigation is in its early stages.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons have been reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad.

After the police were informed about the incident, a team reached the spot and found four members of a family dead.

“The four included husband, wife and their two minor daughters. Prima facie, it appears that the man first gave them a sedative after which he shot the three family members dead after which he shot himself,” the officer said.

More details are awaited.

