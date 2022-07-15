Four members of a family found dead in north east Delhi: Police
Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence in north east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Friday afternoon, police said adding that investigation is in its early stages.
Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed the incident and said four persons have been reportedly found dead in a house in Jafrabad.
After the police were informed about the incident, a team reached the spot and found four members of a family dead.
“The four included husband, wife and their two minor daughters. Prima facie, it appears that the man first gave them a sedative after which he shot the three family members dead after which he shot himself,” the officer said.
More details are awaited.
Delhi: At least 5 killed, 9 injured after godown wall collapses in Alipur
In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Fourteen persons rescued from the debris, were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. A senior police officer said that a total of 14 injured persons were admitted to the hospital.
Coal smuggling case: WB law minister, legislator evade ED questioning in Delhi
A day after being issued notices in connection with the coal smuggling case, officials in the Enforcement Directorate said that West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress legislator from Purulia's Baghmundi constituency Sushanta Mahato did not turn up at the central agency's Delhi office on Friday for questioning. ED officials said that there was no communication from Ghatak till Friday afternoon.
MP to hold campaign to administer booster dose of Covid vaccine from Jul 21
The Madhya Pradesh government will begin a fortnightly campaign to administer the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from July 21, an official said on Friday. Booster dose will be administered to people who have completed six months after the two initial doses of the vaccine against the disease. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state, which currently has 928 active cases. Testing has been increased continuously in the state.
Kerur violence: Angry kin throws ₹2 lakh at Congress's Siddaramaiah | Watch
Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah had to face the anger of the people in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Friday when Siddaramaiah visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal clashes in Kerur town in the district. Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.
Bengaluru news: Road made with 3,000 kg of recycled plastic now open | VIDEO
The people of Bengaluru can now access the newly constructed road which connects the Outer Ring Road with RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur. The newly opened road is entirely made with the recycled plastic and it is touted to be the first such road in the city. This fully plastic road is laid by a social venture called PotHoleRaja with the partnership of BBMP and other Outer Ring Road companies.
