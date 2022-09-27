Four members of Rajesh Bawana gang arrested

The special cell unit of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four members, including a rapper, of Rajesh Bawana gang – who had allegedly joined hands with Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang to eliminate rival gang members – from a roadside place near Azadpur bus terminal Azadpur. Three semi-automatic pistols, one single shot pistol and 20 live cartridges have also been recovered from their possession, the police said.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, the deputy commissioner of police (special cell, New Delhi range), said that arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek alias Shekhu (21), Himanshu (20), Nitin Kumar (20) and Abhilash alias Pota alias Dhika (22). “All of them are active members of Rajesh Bawana gang and they had allegedly taken assignments to kill their rival gang members – Rohit and Monti Sehrawat alias Jackie – who had earlier killed their associates Abhishek and Chirag. Acting on a tip-off that four members of Rajesh Bawana gang are planning to murder a member of their rival Neeraj Bawana gang, they were apprehended on Sunday late night, from a place near Azadpur bus terminal, Delhi when they came there on a Maruti Ignis car and one motorcycle. While The recovered Maruti Ignis car belonged to Pota, while the motorcycle is a stolen one,” he said.

He further said that all of them were found carrying illgal weapons with them. “On interrogation, all of them disclosed that they were to kill one Abid. with whom Pota was having some personal enmity. They also disclosed that for the past few days, they were also trying to kill Rohit and Jackie, the rival gang members, who were earlier involved in the murder of their gang members and had come out of jail recently. This module of desperate and young criminals, in the recent past, has also come in contact with notorious foreign based gangster Goldy Brar and joined hands with Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi alliance, to carry out killings based on gang rivalry. We have also recovered three 0.32 bore pistols and 15 live cartridges and one country made pistol and 5 live cartridges, from their possession, besides a motorcycle stolen from Sonipat (Haryana),” he said.

The DCP also said that while Shekhu and Pota are pursuing their graduation, the other two are in high schools. “All of them were previously involved in looting an ex-serviceman in a place in Jhunjunu district in Rajasthan on August 19 this year and robbing a shopkeeper in Bahadurgarh on September 18 this year, besides other cases of attempt to murder and Arms act. Further investigation is being conducted to apprehend other gang members and to arrest the source of weapons recovered from the accused persons,” Kushwah added.