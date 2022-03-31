Four nabbed after two die of suffocation in Delhi Jal Board sewage pit
A day after two persons died inside a Delhi Jal Board sewage pit in east Delhi’s Kondli, Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the arrested persons as plant in-charge KP Tewari, supervisor Raj Kumar, and shift in-charge Mohammmed Haroon.
Police had registered a case in the matter on Wednesdayunder Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act.
On Wednesday, two men identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35) had gone to repair a valve and fell inside the pit around 5pm. They were pulled out around 6pm and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.
A DJB spokesperson said maintenance work was being carried out in the Kondli phase 4 sewage treatment plant when the accident took place and that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.
On Tuesday afternoon, four persons had died inside a sewer in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area. Three men, including the contractor, were working on repairing sewer lines and an e-rickshaw driver jumped in an attempt to save them, leading to the death of all four. Police have registered a case in that matter as well and an investigation is underway.
Over 60% dengue cases untraced in Delhi, hurting mitigation work, say civic bodies
On March 29, 2022, SDMC issued a communication to hospitals, the department of health services and officials of the national vector-borne disease control programme red-flagging the issue. The problem, however, is not a new one. Several dengue cases have been untraceable in the last five years. The public health departments of civic bodies are also working to increase the reporting network of the hospitals.
Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation. UP's Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided. Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder
Notorious criminal Raja Pandey, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, sP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit added. A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder.
6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP
Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, police said. Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party's minority cell. Her husband Sheeran Raza Khan is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.
Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021.
