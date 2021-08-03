Fresh restrictions on goods vehicles to cut congestion in Delhi

The movement and idle parking of trucks and other goods vehicles at major congested stretches and city markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, Green Park, Yusuf Sarai and Sadar Bazar will be prohibited during specified hours, starting this week.

The Delhi government on Tuesday evening issued an order regulating the movement of goods vehicles in some of the highly congested areas of the city. A gazette notification of this order will be issued on Wednesday after which the restrictions will come into force immediately.

The traffic police will act against the violators of the rules.

The public works department (PWD) has been directed to install signages at these stretches at the earliest to inform the public about the regulated traffic movement.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the order was in the works for several months now as discussions on identifying the stretches were going on in consultation with the Delhi traffic police.

“We hope this will decongest the busy stretches, and also help reduce pollution as Delhi, over the past few years has seen mushrooming growth of small to medium sized goods vehicles. There were no restrictions on their movement. This is the first time that movement of goods vehicles, including the small and medium sized ones, are being regulated in the city at this scale. Such vehicles will have no entry on the specified roads during the given timings,” Gahlot said.

According to the order, between 12:30pm and 8pm, heavy, medium and light motorised goods vehicles will not be allowed in and around the markets mentioned above and those located at Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, and Dwarka sector 10 main market. Same timings will apply to the markets listed above.

On the Barapullah from Ring Road till INA to Sarai Kale Khan, a complete round-the-clock (24 hours) ban has been imposed on all categories of buses (excluding mini buses and RTVs), Gramin Sewa vehicles, heavy, medium and light goods vehicles, e-rickshaws and e-carts.

To address the perennial traffic congestion issue in Najafgarh, the entire Phirni Road, Najafgarh (Delhi Gate– Chhawla Road crossing–Dhansa Road crossing) will be out of bounds for heavy to light goods vehicles from 7am to 11pm, read the order issued by KK Dahiya, special commissioner (transport).

Stretches such as Pataudi House Road, Daryaganj (from the T-Point at Kasturba Hospital Marg to T-Point Dakhni Rai Street) will be prohibited for goods vehicles from 12 noon to 3pm. There are at least eight stretches where the prohibition will be effective in two phases every day.

For example, the Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad Border will be shut for good vehicles from 7am to 11am and from 5pm to 11pm.