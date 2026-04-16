New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has made a fresh attempt to revive Naini Lake in Model Town by inviting new tender applications at an estimated cost of nearly ₹10 crore. Fresh start for Naini Lake as MCD floats ₹10 crore rejuvenation tender

The time allotted for project completion is 12 months and covers civil, electrical, horticulture, and operations & maintenance work, according to the tender document.

In July 2025, Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra announced plans to revamp the lake in North Delhi with the help of the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation and develop it into a major tourist destination.

The minister had announced that the lake was also supposed to be opened to a range of water activities, including shikara and gondola rides, racing boats, and water scooters.

Among the major upgrades planned were a state-of-the-art laser show on the lake's central island, an upgraded musical dancing fountain, and the installation of two new LED fountains to enhance the visitor experience.

The minister had said the facilities would have CCTV surveillance, trained lifeguards, and emergency rescue systems.

According to officials, the MCD intends to channel treated water from a sewage treatment plant through pipelines to revive the lake. They will also clean its banks and transform the surroundings into a cleaner, greener space.

The new tender document was published on April 13, and contractors have until April 21, 2026, to submit their bids online, the tender document stated.

Eligible bidders include registered MCD, CPWD, State PWD, or Urban Local Bodies contractors with valid GST, PAN, and bank details. Bidders must not be blacklisted or debarred at the time of tender purchase, the document stated.

The estimated costs are broken down as follows: Civil work at ₹9,58,46,500; electrical work at ₹18,84,325; electrical & mechanical work at ₹6,85,43,19; operation & maintenance at ₹23,53,632; and horticulture work at ₹6,94,019.

According to the tender document, ₹21,52,656 is to be deposited, and a tender fee of ₹1,500 plus 18 per cent GST is to be submitted.

Officials said the estimate is based on the Schedule of Rates 2019, and all bids are to be submitted and fees paid exclusively through the e-payment gateway.

The MCD has reserved the right to reject any tender without assigning a reason, it said.

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