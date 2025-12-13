Friends leave accident victim to die, 3 booked for negligence

A 22-year-old man died of severe head injury allegedly after a road accident last week and subsequent negligence of his friends and a relative, police said on Friday. His semi-decomposed body was found on December 6 at his rented house in east Delhi’s Patparganj, three days after the accident. Preliminary findings indicate death due to a head injury and lack of timely medical treatment (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said that on December 6, the Pandav Nagar police station received a call from the victim’s father, Habib (55), informing that his son was found dead inside his house. Habib told police that Faizal alias Sahil, had not been responding to their phone calls since December 2 evening.

Upon checking the call records, it was found that he was with his friends Sachin, 20, and Mohammad Alim, 25 on December 2. The three of them were consuming alcohol at his house and later Sachin and Faizal went to Noida Sector 16 on a motorbike for tea and cigarettes.

While returning, Sachin was riding the bike, which fell after losing balance and hitting a speed breaker. Faizal sustained a head injury and he was bleeding from his nose, said a senior police officer.

“Sachin first took Faizal to his cousin Aakash’s house in Trilokpuri. Aakash refused keeping him in the house, saying Faizal needed medical attention. However, Sachin took him back to his house, where Alim was already present, and the three of them slept,” the officer said.

Police said that on the morning of December 3, Sachin and Alim tried to wake Faizal up, but he did not respond. The two panicked and fled the room. Three days later, Faizal’s father arrived at the house and found his body.

DCP Dhania said that a case of rash and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death by negligence was registered under sections 281, 105 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Pandav Nagar police station.

“Preliminary findings indicate death due to the accident-related head injury and lack of timely medical treatment. Accordingly, the case was registered and accused Sachin has been bound down. Further investigation is underway,” the senior officer said.