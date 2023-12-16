Frigid morning again in Delhi as minimum settles at 5.5°C

Icy, northwesterly winds swept through Delhi early on Saturday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius (°C) — three notches below the normal for this time of the year, though slightly above the 4.9°C on Friday, which was the coldest day of the winter season so far. On Railway Road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the absence of a western disturbance has led to northwesterly winds impacting the National Capital Region (NCR) which, while making nights colder than usual, are also keeping the days sunny and comfortable.

The meteorological department has also forecast that wind speeds are likely to increase, from the 8kmph on Saturday to 15kmph on Sunday, which should help reduce pollution.

The city logged a maximum of 24.7°C — two degrees above normal, and the Met forecast more of the same ahead, with the minimum temperature predicted to fluctuate between 5°C and 7°C over the next week, while the maximum will hover around the 23-25 degree mark.

“The minimum temperature is expected to increase over the next two-three days, and there will not much of a difference in the maximum temperature. A western disturbance will approach soon, and the temperature is expected to drop again in a few days,” said IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private weather forecast service Skymet, said, “Daytime temperatures are likely to drop after December 25, as a western disturbance is likely to impact NCR then.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s pollution levels continued to remain in the “very poor” zone, with the city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading at 354, according to the national bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) — a slight deterioration from the 323 on Friday.

The Capital’s pollution levels are likely to oscillate between the “poor” and the “very poor” zones in the coming days, according to the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi — an air quality forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences.

Parts of northwest India are expected to experience a slight drop in minimum temperatures in the coming days, IMD said on Saturday.

The forecasters explained that on Sunday, the temperatures in the region are expected to witness a minor spike owing to a western disturbance, but after Monday, the minimum temperature will dip by up to three degrees.

However, no significant impact is on the charts for maximum temperatures.

“Since there is no major fall expected in the daytime temperatures, people will not feel the cold as much,” the India Meteorological Department’s daily bulletin said.

Palawat said, “The problem is that there is no moisture and fog, and this is resulting in the temperatures not falling as much as they usually do this time of the year. The conditions are expected to remain similar in the coming days as well, with minor fall in temperatures after December 22 or 23.”