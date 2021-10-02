Home / Cities / Delhi News / Gahlot: Delhi govt to set up driving test tracks in schools to raise capacity
Kailash Gahlot also launched a six-week long social media campaign aimed at deterring people from overspeeding and drunk driving. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Kailash Gahlot also launched a six-week long social media campaign aimed at deterring people from overspeeding and drunk driving. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Gahlot: Delhi govt to set up driving test tracks in schools to raise capacity

  • The Delhi government said that the transport has inked an MoU with IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer to work on road safety projects and policies.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 05:18 AM IST

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said that the government will soon set up drivers’ test tracks in some government schools to increase the capacity of transport offices. “Very soon we will take on board schools and colleges and have already identified six locations, where we will establish tracks for driving tests,” said Gahlot, who attended a road safety summit organised by the transport department on Friday.

The transport minister also launched a six-week long social media campaign aimed at deterring people from overspeeding and drunk driving.

The Delhi government said that the transport has inked an MoU with IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer to work on road safety projects and policies. “With this partnership, the government envisages more data driven research, enforcement and execution including road crash data analysis, integration with Implementation of Integrated Road Accident Database, more blackspot identification and rectification etc,” said the government statement.

The summit also included presentations by Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP Centre) of IIT-Delhi highlighting how evidence-based global best practices accompanied by sustained enforcement helps in reducing road crashes, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kailash gahlot delhi news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.