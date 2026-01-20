New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a gang of burglars who targeted locked houses in railway colonies across the city, arresting three men and seizing cash, jewellery and foreign currency, an officer said on Tuesday. Gang targeting locked railway colony houses busted in Delhi, 3 held: Police

The gang focussed on railway colonies after observing that the residents usually left for work in the morning and returned late in the evening, making the locked houses easy targets, he added.

Police said the arrests were made after a burglary was reported from the railway colony at Kishanganj. The complainant, Krishan Dev, reported that his house was broken into while he was away with his family in Gurugram and cash amounting to ₹1 lakh, along with gold and silver jewellery and 50 Canadian dollars, stolen.

"A team analysed footage collected from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the area. The footage revealed that the suspects conducted reconnaissance of locked houses before returning with tools to break open locks. The accused were seen arriving and fleeing in a car with a tampered number plate," the officer said.

Police traced the vehicle using the partial registration details and narrowed it down to a car registered in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The team traced them to the Jungpura railway colony, where the suspects were apprehended on January 16 while attempting another burglary," the officer said.

The arrested men were identified as Bhoore , Arun Rathore and Nishant , all residents of Badaun. "Two of them matched the suspects seen in CCTV footage," the officer added.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing burglaries at the railway colonies in Kishanganj and Jungpura. Raids at their rented accommodations in Sultanpuri and Mandoli led to the seizure of ₹50,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery, foreign currency, documents and iron tools used for breaking locks.

Police have also seized 416 grams of silver jewellery linked to other cases. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

