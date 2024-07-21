Gangster wanted for murder, acid attack, held in Delhi after 12 years

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his associate 12 years ago and pouring acid on his face to prevent identification, police said on Sunday. The accused managed to evade arrest for over a decade by changing his identity, they added. The accused’s criminal history goes back to 2002. (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said that the accused was identified as Mohammed Umar, resident of Khajuri Khas, and native of Uttar Pradesh. Umair was arrested on July 16 after a police team received a tip about a fugitive criminal near Anand Vihar Bus Terminus. He was apprehended at the location, Kaushik said.

According to police, Umar was born in Meerut and studied up to class eight before working as a tailor with his father. In 2002, Umar began associating with local criminals and engaging in theft and petty crimes, police said. “He was previously involved in electricity transformer theft and was arrested in four cases in 2009 at police stations in Loni and Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh,” DCP Kaushik said. In 2010, Umar met Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh, and Moti, who were involved in opium smuggling and cheating people by luring them to exchange Saudi Riyals, he added.

In 2011, Umar was arrested in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, under the Arms Act and in other cheating cases, officers aware of the case said.

After being released on bail, Umar resumed smuggling opium with Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh, and Moti. Disputes arose among them over leadership of the gang. “There were trust issues, as three of them had killed Mukesh in Baghpat in 2011 because they believed he had informed the police about them,” Kaushik said.

In 2012, Umar and Naeim allegedly killed Taslim in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar to assert dominance and take control of the gang. The accused then fled to Nepal with his family and assumed a new identity. “He had changed his Aadhaar card and other identity documents,” the DCP said. Umar has seven criminal cases registered against him, he added.