‘Gangster’ wanted in gang war murder cases arrested from south Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old alleged criminal, wanted in four cases of murder and an attempt to murder case related to incidents of gang rivalry, was arrested from south Delhi on Thursday, with the police claiming to have recovered a sophisticated automatic pistol and five cartridges from his possession. Police said the suspect carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest.

Police identified the suspect, Govind Singh Thapa alias Danny, as a member of Hashim Baba gang, which is operational in south and east Delhi. The gang, which is currently led by Shahrukh after Hashim Baba‘s arrest, has been in a rivalry with the Ravi Gangwal gang over establishing supremacy in south and eastern parts of Delhi.

Police said three murders and the attempt to murder cases in which Thapa was involved, were reported between March and May in south and east Delhi. “These crimes were committed by Shahrukh, Thapa, Aman, Pawan and others,” said joint commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar.

“Shahrukh wanted to establish his supremacy in south and east Delhi areas after the arrest of his gang leader Hashim Baba. Shahrukh’s main rival in south Delhi was Ravi Gangwal and his gang and he started taking them on,” said Kumar.

On the night of March 22, Shahrukh, along with Thapa and some other aides, went to Dakshinpuri with firearms and ammunition and allegedly opened fire at Amit Madrasi, a close associate of Ravi Gangwal. Madrasi, however, managed to escape despite receiving gunshot injuries.

“Immediately after that, Shahrukh, Thapa and their associates started searching for others in Gangwal’s gang. After spotting one Kunal, brother of Sunny, an important member of the Gangwal gang, they shot him multiple times and killed him on the spot in Ambedkar Nagar. Accordingly, cases of murder and attempt to murder were registered,” said the joint CP.

A fortnight later, the same group allegedly killed one Farman, alias Nanhe, a rival of Hashim Baba, in east Delhi’s Mandawali. On May 25, they were also involved in another murder due to an old rivalry in northeast Delhi’s Jafarabad.

In 2020, Thapa was booked in a murder and attempt to murder case registered at the Preet Vihar police station. The details of this crime were not shared by the police.

A special task force (STF) formed to nab the suspects first caught Shahrukh’s brother Sahil with firearms, following which, on September 13, they nabbed Aman Khan, an alleged hit man from the gang.

Police said their interrogation led to the arrest of Thapa from near Sriniwaspuri depot in south Delhi on Thursday.