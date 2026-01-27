A 50-year-old garment businessman has filed a complaint alleging that around ₹73.5 lakh in cash, kept in two bags at his residence in northwest Delhi’s Mahendru Enclave near Model Town, was stolen, police said on Monday, adding that the complainant suspects the involvement of three domestic helps employed at his house. Garment trader alleges ₹73.5 lakh theft from home in northwest Delhi

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday against unknown persons at the Model Town police station under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The businessman, Vijender Kumar Jain, said in his complaint that he had stored ₹50 lakh in one bag and ₹25 lakh in another. The money was related to a property that Jain had recently sold. He told the police that he had last checked and counted the money on December 28.

On January 22, when he opened the bags to check the cash, he found money missing from one bag and only ₹1.5 lakh remaining in the other, said additional commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“Jain suspects that the money was stolen by three women working as domestic help at his house. The women are being questioned in connection with the case. However, there is no direct evidence to establish their role in the theft. We are scanning CCTV footage and also seeking assistance from our human intelligence network to solve the case,” the additional CP said, adding that the role of other people who had access to the complainant’s house is also being probed.