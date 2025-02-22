Gautam Budh Nagar: 10 pools, around 20 gyms’ licences renewed after hiring women staff

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration’s sports department has renewed the registration of 10 swimming pools and around 20 gyms as of February 20, following a state-mandated requirement to appoint female trainers, officials said on Thursday. According to GB Nagar administration, there are approximately 600 swimming pools, 400 gyms, and 100 sports academies in Gautam Budh Nagar, with only one public swimming pool located at Greater Noida Stadium. (HT Photo)

The renewal process, which began on February 15 and continues until March 31, is valid for one year, from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. Authorities have clarified that only facilities adhering to the new directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission on January 5 will be approved for renewal.

Mandatory female trainer requirement tied to renewals

The January 5 guidelines require all government and private gyms, swimming pools, and sports academies operating in residential societies, schools, colleges, hotels, and sports complexes to employ at least one female trainer.

”The renewal process is ongoing, but approvals are being granted only to those who have fulfilled the requirement of hiring a female coach or trainer. We are providing necessary information and support to facility operators to ensure compliance,” said Anita Nagar, deputy district sports officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to GB Nagar administration, there are approximately 600 swimming pools, 400 gyms, and 100 sports academies in Gautam Budh Nagar, with only one public swimming pool located at Greater Noida Stadium.

To ensure fair employment conditions, the directive includes a minimum salary requirement for female trainers. “Facilities must pay at least ₹20,000 to the women trainers they hire. The salary may vary based on the trainer’s qualifications and experience, but a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) degree holder cannot be compensated below this threshold,” Nagar added.

Additionally, operators must install CCTV cameras, maintain digital video recording systems, and submit ID proofs of all trainers at the time of renewal, officials said.

Gym operators and residents’ reaction to the mandate

Several gym and swimming pool operators have welcomed the move, calling it a step toward creating a safer and more inclusive environment. “We have already hired a female trainer, and we are happy to comply with the new norms. Many women feel more comfortable working out when there is a female instructor present. It is a good step towards encouraging more participation in fitness activities,” said Khiladi Dhama, founder of Gym Dhama Group at the Indoor Stadium, Noida.

The initiative has also received positive feedback from residents, especially those who frequent fitness facilities. “It is a necessary initiative taken by the government. I say this from personal experience, as my daughter is reluctant to go swimming or work out in a gym without a female trainer. Now, with the new directive, she will feel more comfortable,” said Sanjeev Kumar, vice president of DDRWA (District Development and Residents Welfare Association).

Others, however, have taken a neutral stance, emphasising the need for broader quality improvements. “I swim regularly, and while having a female coach is great for inclusivity, I hope this is just one of many steps taken to improve the overall safety and quality of training in these facilities,” said Ritu Verma, a resident of Sector 50.

Despite general approval, the mandate has drawn criticism from some women’s rights activists, who argue that it reinforces gender divides rather than promoting true equality. “No one asked women what they actually want. Instead of enforcing gender-based trainer requirements, efforts should focus on sensitising all service providers,” said Mala Bhandari, a Noida-based women’s rights activist.

She also questioned the practicality of the policy, stating, “Creating jobs for women shouldn’t come at the cost of men’s employment. This move risks undoing progress in gender equality.”