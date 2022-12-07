Gautam Gambhir thanks East Delhi though BJP loses 15-year control: Will clean Ghazipur

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir congratulated East Delhi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and said BJP will clean the garbage mountain in Ghazipur. 'Jai Hind,' the MP tweeted as his party lost its 15-year-control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi first time in 15 years. Out of the BJP MPs in Delhi, rough estimates say Gautam Gambhir delivered the maximum wards to the BJP from his constituency. Apart from Gautam Gambhir, BJP's other MPs from Delhi are Manoj Tiwari, Harshdev Singh, Parvesh Verma, Hansraj, Ramesh Biduri and Meenakshi Lekhi.

THANK YOU EAST DELHI!



ग़ाज़ीपुर कूड़े का पहाड़ हम ही ख़त्म करेंगे! जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2022

The Ghazipur landfill site became a major issue ahead of the MCD election as BJP workers protested against Kejriwal when the chief minister visited the site. Kejriwal promised if AAP wins the MCD election, it will keep clean up the site. Launching an attack on the MCD, Kejriwal said in the last 15 years, BJP only created mountains of garbage. "The BJP gave three mountains of garbage to Delhi in the last 15 years. Now, these places have become so full that no more garbage can be dumped here. They identified 16 other places to dump the garbage. This means there will be 16 other places in Delhi like Ghazipur. Life in Delhi will become hell. People will get cancer," Kejriwal said.

The Ghazipur landfill falls in the Lok Sabha constituency of Gautam Gambhir. In reply to Kejriwal's challenge, Gambhir said since 2019, he visited the site eight to nine times and never got chief minister to visit the place. It was only the MCD election that got the 'barsati mendhak' out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON