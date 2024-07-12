Getting interim bail does not exonerate Kejriwal, says BJP

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for celebrating the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy 2021-22 case, saying that the court has not exonerated the CM in the case. The BJP further stressed on its demand that Kejriwal should resign as the Delhi CM. Arvind Kejriwal (Reuters)

“The AAP leaders who have been celebrating Kejriwal’s interim bail since this morning should read the order given by the Supreme Court. The order clearly states that he can no longer go to the secretariat, sign any files, or fulfil any duties as the chief minister. If any morality is left in Kejriwal, he should resign as the chief minister,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim bail to Kejriwal in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him in the excise policy 2021-22 case, saying that he has suffered incarceration for over 90 days and that the issue involves the right to life and liberty of an individual. But despite the bail, Kejriwal will continue to remain in jail in a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same excise policy case.

“Getting an interim bail does not exonerate Kejriwal from his crimes. He is a criminal and a corrupt person, and has committed fraud in the liquor policy... embezzling ₹100 crore with a money trail of ₹45 crore revealed by CBI. Just like Lalu Yadav (former Bihar CM), who received interim bail but was later convicted and sentenced to jail, Kejriwal will also go in and out of jail repeatedly,” said Sachdeva.

BJP lawmaker Vijender Gupta said that the AAP is celebrating as if Kejriwal has been exonerated. “Even in [murder cases], the accused get bail,” he added.