Girl kidnapped, sexually abused by couple in Delhi: Cops

The Delhi Police on Wednesday rescued a missing 14-year-old girl from the house of a couple in her northeast Delhi neighbourhood who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted her, officers said. A police complaint in this connection was lodged on Tuesday after the minor’s parents tried to find her. (HT Archive)

The minor had gone missing on Monday night from her house in Welcome. Police said that the couple allegedly planned to “sell” the minor. They have been arrested, officers said. Police did not share their names to protect the identity of the minor.

A police complaint in this connection was lodged on Tuesday after the minor’s parents tried to find her. A senior police officer said, “There was no ransom call or motive for kidnapping. Initially, we suspected that the minor had fled with a friend. A case of kidnapping was lodged but nothing was found. We sent teams to conduct searches but they could not trace the minor.”

Police said they checked CCTV cameras and found that the minor never left the locality. Later on Tuesday, multiple teams were deployed and door-to-door checking was done, said the police.

Rakesh Paweriya, DCP (northeast) said, “We received a tip that the minor was in the same colony. She was recovered on Wednesday from a house which near her parents’ residence. She was kidnapped by a man.”

The senior officer added that the girl was found “visibly” injured and in a semi-conscious state. “As per our information, the man kidnapped her while she was near a shop. He pretended that he needed help with something and asked the girl for help. The girl agreed and went towards his house. He then dragged her and held her hostage in his house. His wife is also involved since she lives in the same house. As of now, we have found that the couple were sexually abusing the minor. There are allegations that the wife is also involved in the abuse. Statement of the minor is yet to be recorded by the magistrate. We found evidence that the couple were planning to sell her for further exploitation…,” he said.

The incident also enraged the locals who allegedly attacked the accused after the minor was rescued. Police later removed them and arrested the couple under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 137 (2) (kidnapping). Officers said sections under the Pocso Act will also be added in the FIR.

Another police officer aware of the matter said that the accused and the minor’s family knew each other. “The motive is not very clear. Their houses are not too far. We think the accused had planned to sell the minor after sexually assaulting her.”

Senior officers refused to share more details, stating that its a “sensitive” issue.

Meanwhile, the minor was sent for counselling after the rescue. Her medical examination and other tests are also being carried out, police said.

“We are questioning the minor about what all happened. She is stable and is with counsellors and CWC,” the officer cited above said.