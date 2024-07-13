GMRL likely to finalise design consultant for Metro in next meeting

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) is set to award the contract for a detailed design consultant for the metro network in the upcoming board meeting next week, according to GMRL Managing Director Chander Shekhar Khare. This announcement was made during a coordination meeting chaired by Khare on Thursday evening, where civic agencies and various departments were instructed to take up any new work or projects along the metro alignment only after due discussion with GMRL to avoid delays and ensure seamless execution. In the meeting with officials of different departments and civic agencies in the city, and GMRL shared the details of the project and alignment of metro line across Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In the meeting, Khare also mentioned the importance of integrating eco-friendly development and walkability around the proposed metro stations. “ During the meeting we have also discussed creating a green infrastructure and ensuring maximum walkability for metro commuters,” he said. The detailed design consultant will be responsible for providing comprehensive designs for the entire metro system, including the structural design of viaducts, foot overbridges, culverts, and layout plans for the stations.

The GMRL MD further added that the matter of awarding contract for detailed design consultant is under the consideration of the GMRL board and is likely to be awarded by next week.

“In the meeting with officials of different departments and civic agencies in the city, and we shared the details of the project and alignment of metro line across Gurugram... Proper planning and coordination will help in ensuring that project can be delivered on time and there are no other instructions,” said Khare.

According to the mandate, the detailed design consultant (DDC) will provide a detailed design of the entire Metro system, including the conceptual layout planning of the proposed 27 elevated stations. It will also provide detailed structural design of the viaducts, special spans, foot overbridges, culverts and create detailed layout plans for the stations.

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro project, which aims to extend the metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, will span 28.5 kilometers and feature 27 elevated stations. The foundation stone for this significant project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16.

In addition to the design consultant contract, GMRL plans to develop a feeder bus system in collaboration with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and integrate the metro system with other modes of transport to facilitate commuter movement. “The entire network and stations will be planned in a detailed manner to ensure the metro system is sustainable, eco-friendly, and prioritizes commuter walkability,” said Khare.