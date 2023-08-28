2 boys assaulted in govt school by classmates: Delhi Police

Two students of a government school in Rohini were allegedly sexually assaulted by six classmates in April, police said on Monday. Two separate cases were registered on Saturday at Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaints of the survivors. Meanwhile, four of the six suspects were apprehended and produced before the child welfare committee (CWC), the police added. (Representational image)

Police said that two teachers and the principal of the school allegedly did not report the crime and asked the two survivors — students of Class 8 — and their parents to not reveal the incident to anyone.

Two cases were registered on Saturday at Shahbad Dairy police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on the complaints of the survivors. Meanwhile, four of the six suspects were apprehended and produced before the child welfare committee (CWC), said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The Delhi government said that the incident was “despicable”. A government official said that a committee has been set up to probe the matter.

According to the police, one of the boys, aged 13, alleged that the students, all around the same age as the survivor, sexually assaulted him for seven days at a nearby park during a school summer camp in April. The boy said when the suspects started harassing him a few days ago, he informed two teachers about the sexual assault, police said.

“However, the teachers asked him to not tell anyone about it,” said a police officer, quoting the boy’s complaint. The officer said the boy informed his parents of the incident on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), said another boy, 12, said that the same students sexually assaulted him as well in the school’s toilet during the summer camp. He and his parents too made similar allegations against teachers and the principal, DCW said. However, police said it is not clear whether they are the same teachers mentioned by the 13-year-old survivor.

“...FIR should be registered against the school principal and teachers under Pocso Act for not reporting the incident,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON