Govindpuri double murder: Woman’s husband identifies accused

NEW DELHI: The man who killed her 38-year-old cousin and her son in south Delhi’s Govindpuri on Wednesday was identified by the victim’s husband through CCTV footage, police said on Sunday. This led the police to arrest the 28-year-old suspect after a brief gunfight in Tughlakabad Extension on Saturday, they added. The 28-year-old suspect was held after a brief gunfight in Tughlakabad Extension on Saturday, police said. (Representative photo)

Police identified the accused as Saurabh Sahu, a habitual offender from south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and a drug addict. He suffered two gunshots – one in each knee – during the encounter near Ghati Wala Park around 2:30 am on Saturday.

Saurabh killed her 38-year-old cousin, Sharda Sahu, and her 13-year-old son on May 20.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said on Saturday: “A few days before the crime, Sharda had allegedly slapped the accused during an argument. The accused felt humiliated and planned to kill his cousin and commit a robbery, for which he purchased a knife from south Delhi.”

Police said Saurabh confessed that he killed Sharda after she refused to give him ₹2 lakh and repeatedly confronted him over his drug addiction and criminal activities.

According to investigators, Sharda’s husband, Vishnu Sahu, returned home around 12.30am on Thursday and found the bodies. Around ₹10 lakh and jewellery worth ₹20 lakh were also missing.

After the murders, Saurabh allegedly spent nearly an hour inside the house, ransacked cupboards, and stole cash and jewellery before fleeing, police said.

During the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the neighbourhood where Saurabh was seen leaving the house around the time of the murders, officers said.

Police said that early Saturday, Saurabh opened fire at a police team attempting to apprehend him near Ghati Wala Park in Tughlakabad Extension. Police retaliated, injuring both of his knees. Officers added that one bullet allegedly fired by Saurabh hit a sub-inspector’s bulletproof vest.