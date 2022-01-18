Govt extends online yoga classes to those in home isolation

The Delhi government’s free online yoga classes under “Dilli Ki Yogshala” for patients in home isolation began last week, said officials.

The Delhi government in a statement said the classes not only boost immunity, but also help patients quickly recover from Covid-19.

On January 11, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free online yoga classes by professionally trained teachers for Covid patients being treated at home. Patients can register for online yoga classes by clicking on a link sent to them by the health department. So far, over 3,000 people have enrolled in this scheme.

Only 15 patients are assigned to one yoga instructor so that they receive better care and individual attention. Currently, the Delhi government has employed hundreds of professionally trained yoga instructors and is training new ones.

Dr Munesh Kasana, a resident of from East of Kailash and a Covid patient, said: “Because Covid affects the lungs, we were taught special asanas and pranayama in yoga class to ensure our oxygen levels do not drop. I am impressed with the government’s initiative, and I am also promoting it among my family.”